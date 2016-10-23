Reader's View: Reject abuse and vote no on Mills, Trump

This behavior is alarming and disheartening to my core. You don’t have to be a victim of sexual abuse like I am to feel this way.

The thinking, behavior and tactics used by Donald Trump and Stewart Mills are similar to those used by abusive men.

Mills had 94 days to apologize to the women of his district after crude, unsavory social-media posts of his were revealed. The posts were from 2009 through 2011. He never apologized (“Duluth women demand apology for Mills’ Facebook comments,” July 20).

Trump is pretending he didn’t say he is entitled to brutalize female genitalia without consequence because he’s rich.

Minimizing, ignoring and forgetting such actions are not options for me. Honorable women and men know this is more than “locker-room talk,” as Trump called some of his comments, and we need to reject abuse and vote “no” on Stewart Mills and Donald Trump.

Lori Stavnes

Hibbing