Reader's View: Schultz has the intellect needed in Legislature
I am writing to ask that readers join me in helping re-elect Jennifer Schultz as our representative for Minnesota House District 7A.
I have worked with Schultz for the last decade on the University of Minnesota Duluth faculty union’s executive committee. Everything I admire about her as a faculty advocate has been abundantly evident in her role as a state legislator. Among other things, she possesses a keen intellect that enables her to see and appreciate nuance in working toward possible solutions. She is tireless in meeting and consulting with those she represents. She is unafraid to speak up and speak out when it is necessary to do so. Yet — and this is important in our current political environment — she is willing to work with anyone who shares her commitment to getting things done.
Schultz was an outstanding voice for Duluth and working people all over Minnesota during her first term in the House. I hope you will join me in sending her back to St. Paul so she can continue to fight on our behalf.
Scott Laderman
Duluth