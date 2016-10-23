I have worked with Schultz for the last decade on the University of Minnesota Duluth faculty union’s executive committee. Everything I admire about her as a faculty advocate has been abundantly evident in her role as a state legislator. Among other things, she possesses a keen intellect that enables her to see and appreciate nuance in working toward possible solutions. She is tireless in meeting and consulting with those she represents. She is unafraid to speak up and speak out when it is necessary to do so. Yet — and this is important in our current political environment — she is willing to work with anyone who shares her commitment to getting things done.