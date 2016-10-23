If elected, Mills would be expected to think and vote exactly as all other Republicans. That’s how Republicans gain and hold power. They think and vote in lockstep with each other — which is what happened in Germany under Hitler and what is happening in Russia under Putin.

To be an independent, thinking Republican is a contradiction in terms.

Look at how much flack Republican bosses are getting for being different from their presidential nominee, Donald Trump. The irony is that Trump expects his followers to think and act in lockstep with him, just like Hitler did and Putin does.

The top-down, “patriarchal-male” business model is based on controlling or having power over others, and that’s what the Republican ideology of Trump and “normal” Republicans is based on.

That’s not how healthy politics works. Progressive politics should be about sharing power and making decisions with others. Because Mills also comes from a business ideology, he’d be no different from Trump or any other “normal” Republican. That’ll always be his primary problem.

Gary Burt

Marble