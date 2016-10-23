Reader's View: Mills would be a disaster in Congress

He may be good as a businessman — better than me, I’m sure — but I feel he would be a disaster as a congressman, much as fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Chip Cravaack was.

I’m particularly disturbed by Mills’ apparent fondness for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his willingness to ignore Trump’s lewdness and lies on behalf of politics.

On the other hand, Congressman Rick Nolan has proven to be a confident, decisive, pragmatic legislator with a proven record of getting things done. He manages an excellent staff that provides for the constituency of the 8th Congressional District.

I’ve met a lot of great leaders during my military and congressional years, including sergeants, officers, congressmen, senators and presidents. You get a feel for who you can trust and who you can depend on. I trust and depend on Congressman Rick Nolan.

Dave Boe

Duluth

The writer was a staffer for U.S. Rep. James Oberstar from 1998 through 2011.