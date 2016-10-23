Readedr's View: Trump doesn’t have what it takes to govern
I and others I know agreed with the Oct. 6 letter, “Trump presidency would drag nation into the gutter.”
At the debates you can see Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s temper building up. The man comes off as a dictator. He says one thing and then another. His not paying federal income taxes only hurts the government and the people of the U.S.
He talks about getting jobs back to the U.S. Does that include his companies overseas?
And he has no government experience.
Hillary Clinton, the Democrats’ nominee, has a lot of experience. She also is well-liked overseas and in Canada. She is what we need to run this country.
Donald Trump is a business, not a president.
Anna Marie Erickson
Duluth