    Reader's View: Rating shows Nolan doesn’t bow to pressure

    Posted Today at 10:00 p.m.

    With the news that U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan has an F rating from the National Rifle Association, the NRA seems to be once again hoping we will vote into office a politician who will bow to its pressure (“What’s in an F rating? Understanding Nolan’s grade with the NRA,” Oct. 17).

    Perhaps we should give the NRA an F rating for supporting and even encouraging the use of military-grade automatic weapons and armor-piercing ammunition. Who does the NRA think this stuff is being used against on our streets in America? How about police personnel and kids?

    Jerome J. Carroll

    Duluth

