Reader's View: Western Duluth needs Olson as commissioner

Western Duluth needs an engaged county commissioner, and Beth Olson will be that kind of a commissioner.

Over the years, I have been very disappointed that her opponent, Jay Fosle, a Duluth city councilor, has either refused to or been unable to attend

community-input meetings, forums, debates, or many City Council committee meetings. When he hasn’t been there, western Duluth’s voice has been missing. We cannot afford to have a county commissioner who is unable to attend meetings or who is not interested in attending meetings. Western Duluth cannot afford to have its voice absent from the decision-making process when discussions take place that directly impact our households and our businesses.

As the St. Louis County Board works to address issues surrounding the funding and increased strain on our social services, Beth Olson will be at that table, helping to craft solutions. She will be engaged and accessible. A vote for Beth Olson will be a vote for strong western-Duluth representation.

Susan F. Anderson

Duluth