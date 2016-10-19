Reader's view: Olson is great pick to help state move in right direction
In deciding who I will vote for this fall for the Minnesota House District 7B seat, I am considering which candidate has a proven record of working in our community and for our community. Which candidate has a proven record of effectively improving the lives of my friends and neighbors? And I am asking, as a registered nurse, which candidate will have the most positive effect on my patients.
With more than 10 years of working in Duluth, fighting for fair housing, health care access and living-wage jobs, I don’t have to trust that one candidate will “(get) our state moving in the right direction,” as her opponent stated at a News Tribune-sponsored candidate forum, because Liz Olson already is leading us in the right direction.
Christopher Rubesch
Duluth