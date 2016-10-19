Reader's view: Schultz continues tradition of excellence in District 7A
I am writing this letter in support of incumbent Rep. Jennifer Schultz, who is running for re-election in my District 7A.
Rep. Schultz was elected in 2014 to replace Rep. Tom Huntley and has done an excellent job of continuing that legacy, especially in the area of health care at the state and national levels.
Schultz is an active member of Education Minnesota and has, for the past decade, taught health care economics and health care finance at the University of Minnesota Duluth.
Rep. Schultz is an advocate for social and economic justice, labor rights and progressive agendas. She has a passion for health care reform and social insurance.And she supports funding education and infrastructure. As a first-term legislator, Schultz served on the Health and Human Services Committee and State Government Finance and Agriculture Committee.
She is bright, thoughtful and committed to providing us with good governance.
Please join me in voting for Jennifer Schultz for state representative.
Koresh Lakhan
Duluth