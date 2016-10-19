Schultz is an active member of Education Minnesota and has, for the past decade, taught health care economics and health care finance at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

Rep. Schultz is an advocate for social and economic justice, labor rights and progressive agendas. She has a passion for health care reform and social insurance.And she supports funding education and infrastructure. As a first-term legislator, Schultz served on the Health and Human Services Committee and State Government Finance and Agriculture Committee.

She is bright, thoughtful and committed to providing us with good governance.

Please join me in voting for Jennifer Schultz for state representative.

Koresh Lakhan

Duluth