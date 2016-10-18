The moderator laid out the debate rules very well with one of them being that if the candidate went over their time limit their mics would be silenced. The questions asked by Wisconsin journalists were well-written and very issue-oriented with requests for actual answers. Both candidates were respectful of each other and, for most of the hour, directly answered the question with specifics on how they would handle the issue or their belief on the issue.

Regardless of which candidate they support, we Wisconsin residents should be proud of this program.

Terri A. Aiken

Superior