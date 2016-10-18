Reader's view: Kudos for great job on Michigan Street project
From my vantage point as a citizen, the recently completed Michigan Street project seemed to be handled very professionally.
The primary contractor, Bougalis and Sons of Hibbing, did an excellent job. Everyone associated with the project, including the engineering division of the Duluth Public Works and Utility Department, deserves credit. A representative from the city was on-site throughout the project, and the owner of Bougalis and Sons described these professionals to me as “a big help.”
Replacing a street and all the utility substructure is always a tough, complicated job. The Michigan Street project was finished a week ahead of schedule, and I don’t think it could have turned out much more perfectly.
I’ve always been a great admirer of competence.
Loren Martell
Duluth