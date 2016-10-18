Reader's view: Nolan has voted to help homeowners, families

In just this past session of Congress, Nolan supported legislation to maintain the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Housing Service. This program has been a valuable tool in helping families obtain affordable mortgage financing.

Additionally, Nolan supported legislation that prevents the IRS from collecting taxes on forgiven mortgage debt on a home foreclosure or short sale. Congressman Nolan knows that it is wholly unfair for distressed homeowners to pay taxes on what essentially is phantom income, and he strongly supported legislation to protect those homeowners.

Congressman Nolan also voted against legislation that would have added an extra government fee to each new conventional mortgage to pay for highway construction. This additional fee would have added thousands of dollars in extra costs to a typical 30-year mortgage.

Hidden in all the current election campaign rhetoric are some common-sense solutions to building strong communities and protecting homeowners and families. I want to encourage readers to vote for Congressman Rick Nolan on Nov. 8.

Len Sarvela

Duluth

The writer is president of Minnesota Realtors.