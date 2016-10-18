Reader's view: Misleading mailing smears Nolan’s record helping vets
A mailer I received today that stated that U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan voted against federal funding to make prosthetic limbs for wounded female veterans was just despicable and the work of devious minds. The public relations team behind it needs to be taken out to the woodshed and reprimanded for smearing the record of a congressman with an excellent record of assisting the needs of those in the service with serious health care needs.
Anyone who keeps an eye on veterans and civilian health care issues knows it’s the GOP that restricts these things for both VA and the Affordable Care Act. Their guy didn’t even have the guts to put his name on this taken-out-of-context piece of deceptive electioneering.
Richard Bjorum
International Falls
The writer is a veteran of the Vietnam War as a member of the U.S. Army.