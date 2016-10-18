Nolan’s steady hand and determination brought White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough to Hibbing Community College to meet with prominent representatives in mining. Labor unions, mining company management, supporting industries and local and state elected officials described the threats. McDonough then compelled others in the Obama administration to pursue new vigilance against steel dumping. About 2,000 Iron Rangers have since returned to work.

Nolan’s coalitions, developed over decades of public service, have benefited industry, working families, and businesses large and small. His record of working both sides of the aisle defines his leadership. As the old adage goes, “If you want to know the future, start with looking to history.”

Be very cautious about replacing Nolan. Republican challenger Stewart Mills, regardless of his blustery assertions, would be, at best, starting from scratch in the ongoing trade battles. The economy of Minnesota, the military and the economic security of the U.S. are at stake.

Mike Maleska

Hibbing