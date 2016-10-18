Reader's view: Mills deserved better treatment from DNT
It was abundantly clear that Republican congressional candidate Stewart Mills, in his “Candidate’s View” column on Oct. 16, was compelled to use his given space to refute how subjectively and in cheap ways the News Tribune editorial board chose to make shallow and inaccurate criticisms of him. Mills’ column, headlined, “Don’t be duped by Nolan, petty endorsement,” was largely in response to the News Tribune’s endorsement editorial of a week earlier, headlined, “Keep Nolan fighting for Duluth, Northland.”
Mills is an outstanding candidate who has devoted huge personal energy to his campaign, solidly based on many fundamental understandings of which our current political process is badly in need. I felt Mills deserved a whole lot better treatment than he received from the News Tribune, irrespective that our Duluth area is usually in the bag for the DFL.
Don Carlson
Duluth