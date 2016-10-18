Mills ran an ad showing him proudly walking in pink shoes for battered women. Social media posts, though, show him complaining about his wife forcing him to participate. In one post Mills responds to his friend, “I’m hangin’ in my new house, while my wife is taking care of the kids (and) making me dinner while I am on (Facebook). That’s why I had to walk for the women’s shelter!!!! I am such an ASS. Really I AM!”

Who knows Mills better than Mills? Let’s all agree with his assertion of himself.

In some of Trump’s equally repugnant comments, he jokes about forcing himself on women.

Sexual violence and assault aren’t jokes. Rape isn’t funny. These comments from Mills and Trump teach children it’s OK to objectify women.

You know what, though? Women can vote. I won’t vote for someone like Stewart Mills. Can we please hold him accountable? I’m supporting U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan. He supports women.

Michelle Toven

Grand Rapids