Reader's View: Duluth News Tribune owes Fosle an apology
Knowing the racist remarks News Tribune Editorial Page Editor Chuck Frederick has allowed to be printed in the past regarding Jay Fosle’s run for City Council, any other business owner would have demanded Frederick apologize or resign from his position. He is an embarrassment to Forum Communications, which owns the News Tribune.
Personally, I demand Frederick resign and leave Duluth, as he is not an asset to our community.
An editorial Oct. 5 (Our View/Endorsement: “Grab chance to elect Beth Olson”) stated Fosle wouldn’t speak with the newspaper’s editorial board. Would you when the Opinion page rarely prints positive, non-bigoted responses to actions you’ve taken? There’ve been no reports of any action or vote Fosle has taken that would have hurt his district or the residents of Duluth. Fosle voted against the street fee, saying it was a tax, before the Supreme Court’s affirmation of this. Fosle has been on the citizens’ side, not on the side of special interests. The News Tribune is but a special-interest tabloid.
With so many double standards, it is not too hard to see what type of future the News Tribune wants for Duluth and St. Louis County.
Time for citizens to flash back 240 years to the famous words, “we the people.”
Bob Woods
Duluth