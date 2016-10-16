Reader's View: Duluth News Tribune owes Fosle an apology

Personally, I demand Frederick resign and leave Duluth, as he is not an asset to our community.

An editorial Oct. 5 (Our View/Endorsement: “Grab chance to elect Beth Olson”) stated Fosle wouldn’t speak with the newspaper’s editorial board. Would you when the Opinion page rarely prints positive, non-bigoted responses to actions you’ve taken? There’ve been no reports of any action or vote Fosle has taken that would have hurt his district or the residents of Duluth. Fosle voted against the street fee, saying it was a tax, before the Supreme Court’s affirmation of this. Fosle has been on the citizens’ side, not on the side of special interests. The News Tribune is but a special-interest tabloid.

With so many double standards, it is not too hard to see what type of future the News Tribune wants for Duluth and St. Louis County.

Time for citizens to flash back 240 years to the famous words, “we the people.”

Bob Woods

Duluth