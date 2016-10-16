Reader's View: Clinton the best option for the nation

Countless times, Donald Trump has shown he’s sexist, racist and xenophobic. He has shown he would not be a president for all the people.

We have a civic duty to think beyond what serves our individual interests when choosing our next leader. You may not be personally affected by Trump’s most prejudiced plans, but you can stand with those who would be.

How can politicians propose banning immigration based on religion when America was founded on principles of religious freedom?

Furthermore, think of the children. Should they grow up in a country where the president perpetuates rape culture and judges us by our beauty, skin color, religion and ethnicity? Words do matter, and Trump’s have shown he’s unfit to be in office.

You may not like Clinton or her platform; but if you don’t vote for her, you’re supporting Trump. She’s the best option for all Americans. Please, don’t vote for you; vote for the country.

Sierra Moen

Duluth