Reader's View: Olson will be a commissioner who cares

Olson has experience in running social programs with tight budgets and a passion to promote the public good.

More importantly, Olson is working hard to be elected, whereas her opponent, Jay Fosle, doesn’t seem to care whether he wins or not. If you are looking for public information on Fosle’s views on the county, you will be extremely hardpressed to find them. Unlike Olson, Fosle has no website and doesn’t seem to do candidate forums. Whatever his vision of good governance is, it is a closely held secret.

The only thing that gives me any clue as to what Fosle might do as a county commissioner was his Duluth City Council vote against establishing a paid-sick-and-safe-time task force. Fosle’s was the lone vote against, which, to me, spoke volumes about his lack of vision on what constitutes the public good.

I will be voting for Beth Olson because we need a commissioner who cares — and cares enough to work hard.

Mike Kuitu

Duluth