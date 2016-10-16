Reader's View: Schultz has been a strong voice for District 7A
On Nov. 8, we go to the polls to vote for a new president. However, we also have important local elections.
Rep. Jennifer Schultz has been a strong voice for the people of Minnesota House District 7A. She understands that health care is a right for all Minnesotans. She keeps us well-informed by posting legislative updates and is available to her constituents by email and in person. Her emphasis at the Legislature has been on issues of education and health care. As an educator herself, she realizes the financial burden to students as well as the responsibility of the educational institutions to provide quality education. She also served on a bipartisan health care and finance task force.
We need to send Rep. Schultz back to St. Paul to continue to work for changes that will improve the lives of all Minnesotans.
My vote for Jennifer Schultz in 2014 was a decision I don’t regret. Let’s keep her in Minnesota’s House of Representatives.
If you want to hear more about her positions, come to the League of Women Voters candidate forum on Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Lakeside-Lester Park Community Center, 106 N. 54th Ave. E.
Gay Trachsel
Duluth