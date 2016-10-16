We need to send Rep. Schultz back to St. Paul to continue to work for changes that will improve the lives of all Minnesotans.

My vote for Jennifer Schultz in 2014 was a decision I don’t regret. Let’s keep her in Minnesota’s House of Representatives.

If you want to hear more about her positions, come to the League of Women Voters candidate forum on Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Lakeside-Lester Park Community Center, 106 N. 54th Ave. E.

Gay Trachsel

Duluth