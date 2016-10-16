Everyone knows our political system has its flaws. Still, we have a choice. And it’s a choice with big consequences.

It is so easy — and so popular — to throw our hands up or scold both parties. But despite our frustrations, two very different visions for our future are represented: frightful obliviousness vs. tested competence, purposeful ignorance vs. tenured intelligence and outright bigotry vs. a passion for equality.

In the Northland, we look out for each other. And we reject obliviousness, ignorance, and bigotry. We appreciate a world where neighbors help clear one another’s snow-packed driveways, where food banks have packed shelves and bustling volunteers and where individuals from all walks of life show up at spaghetti feeds and bake sales.

That’s why I’m proudly choosing competence, intelligence, and equality this November. I’m choosing facts, science, and a stronger middle class. I’m choosing ideas, not pitchforks. That’s why I’ll proudly vote for Hillary Clinton.

Phil Larson

Manhattan Beach, Calif.

The writer grew up in Poplar and served as a technology and innovation adviser for President Barack Obama.