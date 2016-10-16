Reader's View: Fosle has shown he’ll work hard for his district
I am endorsing Jay Fosle for St. Louis County commissioner. Fosle has proven time and again he is willing to work hard for the people of this city. His drive and passion for helping his community are admirable and worthy of consideration.
In addition to the quality of his character, Fosle’s experience as a city councilor would be an invaluable addition to our County Board of Commissioners. Fosle consistently has demonstrated his commitment to budgetary responsibility as well as local industry support. Fosle’s primary concern always has been for the well-being of his constituents and never for party or special-interest groups.
I support Jay Fosle.
Nick Lovold
Duluth