Reader's View: Nolan gets things done for his constituents

I was in Canby, Minn., the first time Nolan ran for Congress. I was so excited when I went to a meeting in Bird Island and we selected him to run for Congress in the old 6th District. Most people were elated when out of a field of 20 nominees, Nolan easily won the nomination. While running for Congress, he met people easily. He persuaded Republicans, Democrats and independents to work with him.

In addition to many other projects, U.S. Rep. Nolan saved a deserving hog operation when it was almost overruled by a local agricultural committee. He also was responsible for cleaning up the Canby River. This was a small, sluggish, heavily polluted stream. The only fish were crayfish, chubs and stunted bullheads. Now the local newspaper is printing pictures of walleyes and northerns caught in this river. This shows that Nolan possesses the determination to make things happen.

Because of these examples, my wife and I will continue to support Rick Nolan for Congress.

David Juracek

Ironton, Minn.