In fact, one might hope that the ugly experiences of 2016 will inspire future politicians to focus on substantive issues that face our people, our nation and our globe instead of on personalities.

Perhaps 2016 will also teach us that we must honor and respect the electoral process itself. Let’s hope future candidates will understand that making unsubstantiated statements about “rigged” elections undermines public confidence in our system of government and burdens future leaders with high levels of distrust. Let’s hope that, after 2016, political parties will not attempt to win elections by making voting more difficult for those who might not support them, by purging registration rolls of tens of thousands of voters, or by advocating that vigilantes “police” polling places to combat the myth of “cheating” on Election Day.

Let’s also hope that, after 2016, political leaders will learn to refrain from bullying their opponents. This year we witnessed one candidate threatening another with imprisonment. We must do better. Prosecuting and jailing political opponents may be a familiar practice for tyrants, but they should have no place in American elections.

The year 2016 also may serve as a turning point for our two major political parties. Both parties have been shaken by populist revolutions. Both parties are challenged to meet the needs of the 99 percent. Whether either party can meet this challenge is still open to question — and open to hope.

Charles Gessert

Duluth