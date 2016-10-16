Reader's View: Trump too dangerously unstable to be president
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump seems too dangerously unstable to be president. Not just a loose cannon, he seems more like a whole battery of untethered artillery pieces, slipping, sliding and banging against each other.
Want a picture of what I think his “steadiness” as our head of state would be like? Try keeping a marble from falling off an upside-down pizza pan. While sneezing.
Or listen to Tony Schwartz, who ghost-wrote Trump’s book, “The Art of the Deal.” He now feels its title should have been “The Sociopath.” In the New Yorker magazine, he stated, alarmingly, “I genuinely believe that if Trump wins and gets the nuclear codes there is an excellent possibility it will lead to the end of civilization.”
Dennis Rahkonen
Superior