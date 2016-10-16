Want a picture of what I think his “steadiness” as our head of state would be like? Try keeping a marble from falling off an upside-down pizza pan. While sneezing.

Or listen to Tony Schwartz, who ghost-wrote Trump’s book, “The Art of the Deal.” He now feels its title should have been “The Sociopath.” In the New Yorker magazine, he stated, alarmingly, “I genuinely believe that if Trump wins and gets the nuclear codes there is an excellent possibility it will lead to the end of civilization.”

Dennis Rahkonen

Superior