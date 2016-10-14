Reader's View: Hillary Clinton is the most qualified candidate
My husband and I spent a good deal of our working lives in middle management, in the for-profit sector. When we hired for an open position, we looked for the most-qualified candidate. That meant the candidate who had substantial experience directly related to the open position as well as a depth of skill level specific to the required responsibilities.
This presidential election has had too much farcical, hostile and gender-biased rhetoric that has ignored the qualifications for the open position. On the day you vote, the only question you should ask is: Who is the most qualified candidate for the position? The answer is Hillary Clinton.
Nancy Lanthier Carroll
Duluth