Readers View: Trump will name the right people to Supreme Court
There is one issue that, in my opinion, should be given priority over all the other important issues in this presidential election. It is the situation with the U.S. Supreme Court.
If during the next administration there should be two or possibly three liberals put on the court, the Constitution could be additionally damaged. And I don’t believe we ever would be able to recover from the damage that could be done.
The Constitution is the foundation of our republic and must be rescued and repaired for our country to survive. Republican nominee Donald Trump will appoint the right people.
Jerry Compton
Carlton