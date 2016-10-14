Reader's View: TPP will dismantle our national sovereignty

President Barack Obama, while occasionally feinting left on social issues, is pushing hard against members of his own party to make this coup happen. After being elected, he continued the Wall Street bailout in the form of quantitative easing, which austerity hawks in Congress oddly didn’t mind. He continued our endless wars, bombing more countries than any president since World War II, and swept torture and other war crimes under the rug. He continued and expanded the surveillance state. Continuity with the Bush administration has been plain to see behind the liberal window-dressing.

Watch closely during the end of Obama’s term in office. Just as the financial chaos at the end of President George W. Bush’s term provided cover for the enormous act of class warfare known as the Wall Street bailout, President Obama’s departure could be used to distract us from the bankers’ and corporatists’ next move: dismantling our national sovereignty by way of the TPP. We can’t let that happen.

David A Sorensen

Duluth