Reader's View: Right-wing propaganda smearing Nolan

The most dishonest ad accuses U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan of opposing VA funding, when, in fact, Nolan’s vote against a VA bill he knew would pass was to protest its inadequacy.

Other ads depict Republican congressional candidate Stewart Mills as not factual or fair.

Even worse are long-

standing attacks on Hillary Clinton, the Democrats’ presidential nominee. I disagree with her sometimes, but she has a solid, broad record of serving our country, starting after college with housing rights. If fairly examined, allegations against her are at best grossly exaggerated and usually misleading and false. One example: The Clinton Foundation is respected and worthwhile. Her meetings with foundation supporters involved prominent people encouraging government support for human rights, not personal gain. This is certainly better than the fundraising and influence-peddling of her detractors, especially the Trump Foundation.

Please judge candidates by facts and fair standards. Don’t repeat lies.

Russell Erickson

Duluth