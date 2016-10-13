Reader's View: Ignore the polls when casting your ballot

I don’t care who is on top at any given instant. It just doesn’t matter. I don’t vote for winners. I vote for preferred candidates. Let the contestants roll in the mud. Let them carve each other up with razor, saw or chisel.

When I read that so-and-so is ahead in the numbers, I wonder whose purpose is being served. I take not part in polls or surveys of any kind. I still believe in the secret ballot. I let my opinion be known when I go into the voting booth, every chance I get, and cast my ballot. That is democracy.

Ray Allard

Duluth