Reader's View: Schultz brings grade-A smarts to Legislature

When I met with Jen Schultz in 2014 to hear about her candidacy, she was prepared and enthusiastic. It was evident she brought grade-A smarts along with a passion for health care and a background in economics that is so sadly lacking in the Legislature. By reaching out to convention delegates, she showed them the promise I saw, and she won the DFL nomination in a competitive field of top-flight candidates. She repeated that performance in the election campaign.

We have not been disappointed. Rep. Schultz has fulfilled the promise we saw in 2014.

She maintains faithful contact with her constituency, looks for ways to work both sides of the aisle on our behalf, and never abandons her commitment to serving the people of Duluth. I was present early this year at a constituent meeting, watching her ask the questions that allowed her to glimpse a solution to people’s problems. Even after two years as a member of the minority party, she remains enthusiastic and committed.

Jen Schultz is one of the best legislators in the state, and she will continue to make us proud if we reelect her. That’s exactly what voters in Minnesota House District 7A should do.

Rick Edwards

Duluth