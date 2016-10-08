Reader's view: Brandon will be a great change in House seat

I attended a forum for Minnesota House 3B House and Senate candidates Tim Brandon and Mary Murphy and Senate District 3 candidates Jennifer Havlick and Tom Bakk at Midway Town Hall. Unfortunately, there weren’t many people in attendance and, as of right now, there isn’t another chance for voters to see Brandon and Murphy together. Brandon is willing to debate. Hopefully something can be worked out.

Tim Brandon has shown a passion to work with both Democrats and Republicans to accomplish good for this area of Minnesota. He has taken the time to research and familiarize himself with the issues important to his constituents.

I urge people to do their own research on the candidates. Brandon, a businessman, will be a great representative. He’s young and energetic and has a focus on the future. Minnesota needs his energy as we move forward. It’s time for change. Politics was never meant to be a lifetime job.

Susan Connor

Duluth