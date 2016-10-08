Reader's view: Don’t use tax money to pay for abortions

The size of a human at 21 days after conception is about the size of a mustard seed. Our nation could move mountains if we had this much faith. This is true whether poor, rich, black or white. If you can’t decide when your life began, then you don’t know when you were first loved.

Abortion destroys this love, and the poor are targeted more, especially African-Americans. African-Americans have proof that when this love is destroyed there is no peace. The first proof is that 70 percent of black children are born with unwed parents. The second proof is that the abortion rate for African-American women is proportionately five times higher than any other race. If this isn’t alarming to you, then black lives don’t matter.

The state of Minnesota would have us believe our obligation to serve the poor includes providing and paying for their abortions. In 2015, of all the abortions in Minnesota, 43 percent of them were paid for with our tax dollars. This is not faith. All American lives are affected when a community suffers, but distributing more tax-supported contraception will not bring anybody out of poverty. The cycle of unstable, unstructured family life will continue to bring more dependence on government-subsidized birth control, and the poor will continue to live as second-class citizens.

We need to keep the Hyde Amendment in place and stop funding the biggest abortion provider, Planned Parenthood. Instead, let’s fund programs that will educate couples about the dignity of life and about living in responsible relationships. Men need to be held accountable for their actions.

It doesn’t take a village to raise a child; it takes a mom and dad. Increase our faith.

Timothy Helwig

Duluth