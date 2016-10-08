This is regarding the Sept. 29 story, “Duluth to step up front-yard parking enforcement,” and the Oct. 3 letter to the editor, “It’s about time the ban on front yard parking is enforced,” (DNT, Oct. 3).

When it comes to property values, what does the ban on front-yard parking do for people who own houses as opposed to people who rent houses? I live on North Blackman Avenue and there are three rental units across on the lower end on the west side starting from Pawn America. Two of those three houses park on the grass, leaving marks on the lawn. One of the two has a wreck parked in the back in full view of passersby. It’s an eyesore. There seems to be a body shop in the garage. Last week two vehicles wrapped in newspapers parked on the front lawn. Another eyesore.

I think Duluth officials need to enforce the ordinance citywide. Landlords need to be held responsible for all their rental units. I bet if I as a law-abiding citizen and taxpayer was to park on my front lawn, even if I have a driveway like others do, I would be cited.

On another note, rental units sometimes have many more vehicles than should be allowed per unit.

Paul D. Strauss

Duluth