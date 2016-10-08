Megalomania: has a high opinion of himself.

Anything that goes wrong is always someone else’s mistake or fault, not his.

Said he could shoot someone in New York City and wouldn’t be arrested (sociopathic tendencies?).

Seems to despise minorities and overweight people.

Has called women repugnant names like “eating machine,” “Miss Piggy,” and “fat pigs.”

Doesn’t seem to be able to stand gay, lesbian or transgender people.

Mimics people with physical or mental disabilities.

Insulted Gold Star parents whose son lost his life to save his comrades in combat.

Filed bankruptcy six times.

Took advantage of the stock market crashing in 2008, in which people lost their homes, and called it “good business.”

Said he was “smart” for not paying taxes.

Would be OK with Japan and South Korea having nuclear weapons. Said, “We have nuclear weapons, why don’t we use them?”

Has said waterboarding would be nothing compared to what he would like to do.

Denies what he says even when it’s recorded. When played to him, he still insists he didn’t say it.

Believes his own pathological lies.

Makes Hitler look like Shirley Temple.

Fix bayonets like I had to in Vietnam during the TET Offensive. Hand-to-hand combat.

Sgt. Paul A. Fleming

Duluth

The writer is retired from the U.S. Marine Corps.