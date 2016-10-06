Reader's View:

Unfortunately, our resorts, along with all others on the North Shore, have a hard time filling seasonal jobs. There are simply not enough local workers available to serve the numbers of guests who visit our area each summer. Because of this we supplement our local staff with seasonal workers, many of whom are overseas students who spend their summer vacations working here. Others have finished their studies and wish to stay longer, which they can do if approved under the H-2B visa program.

This summer it took far longer than it should have for our H-2B visas to get approved. We described this problem to U.S. Rep. Nolan during one of the periodic meetings he holds with local business leaders. Congressman Nolan immediately got to work on resolving our problem. Within a short time we had multiple workers approved to get on the job.

As a tourism business, we at Bluefin Bay must be able to serve customers when the demand is here. Nolan helped us ensure that our business could operate at full capacity when we needed it most. We are grateful.

Dennis Rysdahl

Tofte

The writer is general manager of the Bluefin Bay Family of Resorts.