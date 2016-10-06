Probably most people do not mind paying their share of federal taxes, but we end up paying more than our share when other people do not pay their share. Those people include the very rich like Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump who find legal or sometimes-iffy ways to never support the financial running of our country.

Apparently sometimes they do not pay even a penny.

They do not contribute their share to support the military, health care for our soldiers, and the building of military planes and ships.

They do not contribute anything to the inspection of goods coming into this country to prevent illegal steel and other products, such as contaminated food, from sneaking through.

They do not support any of the grants that go to researchers to work on prevention and the curing of diseases.

They do not contribute anything to keeping up our national parks and monuments, the Library of Congress or the Smithsonian.

They expect the rest of us to fund all of the responses to disasters.

If the so-called rich paid their share, all of our taxes would be lowered.

Dorothy Jamison

Sandstone