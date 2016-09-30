I am thankful to live in a community that supports multiple options for education, including private, charter and public schools. Diversity in its many forms makes our community stronger, including in education.

I hope the Duluth School Board will reconsider its one-size-fits-all policy prohibiting the sale of vacant school buildings to other “competing” schools (“Many Rivers wants to buy former school,” Sept. 21). Keeping an open mind is the best way to move education forward — and the best way to provide opportunities for all of the children in Duluth.

Carin Skoog

Duluth