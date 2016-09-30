10 percent to offset the lowering of rates for mining companies and other large electrical users, which is a fraud, I will deduct

10 percent of my Minnesota Power bill each and every month. I will not be part of a massive fraud by Minnesota Power to pay for the mining companies. They can well pay their own bills. How about paying 10 percent of my Minnesota Power bills, mining companies? You’re worth billions; I am to subsidize your power bills? Take a flying leap, Minnesota Power.

I will not be robbed by Minnesota Power, and I urge all Minnesota Power residential customers to deduct the 10 percent rate hike, if there is one, from their electric billings. Do not succumb to compliancy over this issue.

Paul Love

Duluth