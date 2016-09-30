I wholeheartedly and without reservation endorse and recommend Pete Stauber be re-elected to the St. Louis County Board of Commissioners to continue his work representing the citizens of the 5th District.

I’ve had the good fortune of knowing Stauber nearly my entire 24-year law enforcement career. In his role as a Duluth police supervisor and county commissioner, I have observed a man of unquestionable integrity, judgment and compassion for people from all walks of life. I have been impressed by his work ethic as he presently holds two full-time jobs as a commissioner and a lieutenant with the Duluth Police Department.

The office I represent has a great ally on the County Board when it comes to public-safety issues and initiatives. Stauber has a good grasp on present-day issues facing the public-safety sector (law enforcement, corrections, 911). I admire his support and potential expansion of the embedded-social-worker-with-law-enforcement initiative. Stauber realizes arrest-and-incarceration is not always the best or only solution to a problem. Alternative programs can yield better outcomes at lower costs.

As a Gnesen Township resident and constituent of Pete Stauber’s, I can proudly say I will vote for him Nov. 8. I ask you to please join me.

Ross Litman

Gnesen Township

The writer is the St. Louis County sheriff.