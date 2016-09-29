I am running for Chisholm City Council because I believe Chisholm deserves a city councilor who will work to move Chisholm forward into the future. I will fight to bring in affordable housing so people can afford to live in the city of Chisholm. I want to see Chisholm being a progressive city that brings in new businesses. The areas that I would want to see developed are along U.S. Highway 169, Minnesota Highway 73 and Lake Street.

I believe Chisholm is on the right track in terms of infrastructure improvements and reducing infiltration and iodine issues. However, some streets in Chisholm are so bad people cannot drive on them. I will fight to get these streets rebuilt along with new sewer lines under those streets.

I want to create an Equal Opportunity Commission, which would be charged with enforcing federal and state anti-discrimination laws.

I will work toward a balanced budget that keeps property tax levy increases to a minimum.

Please vote for change in Chisholm on Nov. 8 by electing Brandan Fiedler to the Chisholm City Council.

Brandan Fiedler

Chisholm