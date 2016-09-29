Reader's View: Trump’s lack of transparency clear to all

Integrity, a synonym for honesty, and transparency are words I hear often in reference to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Why is Republican nominee Donald Trump not being held to those standards? Let’s shine a light on his litany of lies. Let’s examine the integrity of this businessman and the hundreds of lawsuits filed against him.

Show some transparency, Trump, let’s see your tax returns or, at the very least, the letter from the IRS informing you that you will be audited. Tell the American people what countries and what people you’re beholden to as you try to take the office of presidency.

One intrepid reporter is trying to unravel Trump’s less-than-transparent business dealings, but things are murky. Said reporter has unraveled 15 out of over 200.

Well, Trump is transparent to me. I see right through him and his bullying, pathological lying, narcissism and bigotry.

The truth is out there, people, but you’re never going to hear it from Trump.

Rhonda Swansen

Duluth