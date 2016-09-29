Rep. Jennifer Schultz is working hard for us and the people of the state of Minnesota. Her professional experience in health care economics and working on health care reform for 20 years have placed her in significant leadership roles at the Capitol. As a legislator, she is serving on the following committees and commissions: State Government Finance, Health and Human Service Reform, Agriculture, Health Care Workforce Commission and the Great Lakes Commission.

This past legislative session, Schultz was chief author of 27 bills and co-authored 179. Check out the Minnesota Legislature website and review the bills she authored or co-authored. It is pretty impressive.

Besides working extremely hard for us, Schultz keeps us informed through her legislative email newsletters, neighborhood meetings, public appearances, and her willingness to communicate to us by email, phone or personal meeting.

Please support Rep. Jennifer Schultz on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

John Szarke

Duluth