I think most Democrats would not be able to handle the truth about their presidential nominee Hillary Clinton if they took the time to search for the truth.

Read the book, “Crisis of Character,” by Gary J. Byrne, a Secret Service agent with the Uniformed Division stationed in the White House right outside the Oval Office during the Clinton years.

On page 57, read about Hillary Clinton’s temper.

Turn to page 66 and read how Hillary Clinton treated Vince Foster, the man who they say took his own life in Fort Marcy Park.

Read about how she treated the White House travel office on page 69.

Then turn to page 70 and read how Hillary Clinton treated Secret Service agents in the Uniform Division.

I think Hillary Clinton will not accept responsibility for her own actions.

On Oct. 31, some people will have their yards decorated with pumpkins, witches and skeletons, but most of the skeletons will be in Hillary Clinton’s closet, protected by the registered Democrats in the national news media.

Robert Nelson

Hermantown