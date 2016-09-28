Reader's view: Anyone who believes Trump is delusional

I’m sorry to say there are a whole lot of people who are completely delusional about Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. I’ve followed his so-called career for years. I’ve read about his shady business dealings and all the models and playgirls who came and went. And, of course, I know how everybody loves Donald Trump.

I’m so tired of how his surrogates and backers try to explain what he really means. He means what he says at the moment. If elected, on day one, he has 1,429 things to do that he has promised to the American people. Poor Donald. Of course, I suspect he doesn’t plan on doing anything, and he lies about almost everything. He seems to love to hear himself talk. For him, it’s all good.

The recent fiasco with Mexico was interesting. A battle cry at Trump rallies has been for him to shout, “Who’s going to pay for that wall?” And the crowd explodes, “Mexico!” When in Mexico, Trump reportedly claimed the subject of who will pay for the wall has never come up. The president of Mexico said it did and Mexico won’t pay for the wall. Guess who I believe?

Shirley A. Savoy

Duluth