Republicans are now getting retributions like they extolled for significant decades. Is this God getting his revenge?

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has conducted himself with arrogance, bullying, deception and egotism that typifies the archaic way many robber barons conducted themselves: by rudely pushing people around and treating anyone who disagrees with them as uninformed infidels.

Is that the way Jesus professes for his followers to treat people? It is not. For biblical evidence, study the way Jesus dealt with the Pharisees, the legalistic and politically powerful of that time. Jesus showed his greatest anger to those who professed to know the law and imposed it on others without knowledge, understanding or the application of God’s grace.

If one studies the diatribes of many conservatives, these are the same characteristics shown: lack of understanding, dignity and respect for those with different opinions, understandings or experiences. This isn’t the way Jesus told his followers to act. My suggestion is that these people apply the entire Scripture to their own lives.

My sincere desire is that any Christian who reads this will thoroughly examine their beliefs and attitudes to determine how completely they’re carrying out what Scripture teaches.

Are you a Pharisee?

Kenneth Compton

Duluth