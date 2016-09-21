Alzheimer’s is the sixth-leading cause of death and the most expensive disease in America, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Health care costs for this devastating disease are estimated to be $236 billion this year alone and may increase to more than $1 trillion by 2050.

I know these numbers well. My mother was diagnosed with young onset Alzheimer’s disease at the age of 48 and passed away from it at 56.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, I, along with 800 others, participated in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Canal Park (“Walking against Alzheimer’s,” Aug. 16). Hundreds of walkers signed postcards to our Minnesota congressional delegation advocating for the association’s core policy priorities, research funding, the HOPE Act and PCHETA.

The HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act would create a new Medicare benefit for people diagnosed with dementia and their caregivers. This new benefit would pay doctors to provide care-planning, which is a critical service after an Alzheimer’s diagnosis. According to a study by Healthsperien, this new benefit could save the federal government $692 million over the next decade.

PCHETA, or the Palliative Care & Hospice Education and Training Act, is a bill that would boost training for health care workers on the use of palliative care for people living with a number of chronic diseases, including Alzheimer’s and other dementia.

On a trip to Washington, D.C., last spring, I was pleased to secure Congressman Rick Nolan’s support and co-sponsorship of both of these bills. We also discussed the need for increased Alzheimer’s research funding to the National Institutes of Health, where scientists have determined that $2 billion per year is needed in order to slow, stop or prevent this disease by 2050.

With 91,000 people in Minnesota with Alzheimer’s and another 248,000 caring for them, it is critical Congress address these issues today.

Lori Fulkerson

Duluth