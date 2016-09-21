Located on the south side of West St. Marie Street between Carver Avenue and Dunedin Avenue in Duluth is a hazardous sidewalk upheaval that’s 4 inches tall. Existing for at least three years, this sidewalk obstacle poses a danger to bicyclists, strollers, pedestrians and wheelchairs, all of which must make a dangerous step in the sidewalk, use the boulevard strip or trespass on the adjacent lawn to avoid. The city needs to replace this defective sidewalk slab at once to eliminate this dangerous sidewalk step.