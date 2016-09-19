I encourage my fellow sisters and brothers in commerce, as business partners who support the economic backbone of our beautiful Zenith City, to engage and involve themselves in the comprehensive planning of our fair city. Never before has there been so much energy, activity and optimism as we look forward 20 years from now.

The city of Duluth community planning team is focusing on an update to the 2006 Comprehensive Plan in relation to transportation, economic development, housing and open space. These four areas are critical to the success and growth of our businesses, large or small, from the Fond du Lac to the Lakeside neighborhoods. This planning process ensures Duluth has a clear and thoughtful road map to grow and support economic development in all of our wonderful neighborhoods.

We can stand and look toward the future, or we can have a direct hand in shaping it. I commend Mayor Emily Larson and her team for being vigilant about engaging every voice in our city. I encourage all of our business partners and chamber members to attend Wednesday’s kickoff event at Denfeld High School, to provide input, and to look for future opportunities to participate. If you have not taken the survey, you can still do so at imagine

duluth.com.

Duluth is greater when we have a shared vision, engaged citizenry and a clear path to prosperity. Working together with the city, we can assure the future of Duluth is bright and ripe with great potential.

David Ross

Duluth

The writer is president and CEO of the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce.