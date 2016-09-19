I just read the story in the Sept. 15 paper about how recruited nurses are paid so much more than the regular staff (“During strike, Allina pays replacements more than what union nurses earn”).

This makes no sense. The nurses are the backbones of hospitals, and staffers should be treated more fairly than recruited ones. This is politics at its worst. What a slap in the face to the staff at these hospitals. I call on Allina to treat its staff fairly. We sure know now it can afford to.

Sharon Goar

Duluth